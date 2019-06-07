Paso Robles man convicted of child molestation, facing 8-years in prison

A Paso Robles man is facing eight years in jail after a jury found him guilty of molesting a 12 year old girl in 2016. [Cal Coast Times]

Following a two week trial, jurors deliberated about five hours before finding Juan Antonio Esquivel, 31, guilty of two felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 and sexual penetration by a foreign object on a child under 14. In the future, Esquivel will be required to register as a sex offender.

The court scheduled Esquivel’s sentencing for July 2 in Department 10.

“Cases of sexual abuse of children are some of the most complex, sensitive and tragic cases handled by our office,” District Attorney Dan Dow said. “We admire the courage of this young victim in coming forward to report the abuse.”

