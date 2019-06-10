Paso Robles police arrest nine at checkpoint

Paso Robles police conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday night and early Sunday morning that netted nine arrests, albeit only three for DUI, and numerous citations. [Cal Coast Times]

Police conducted the checkpoint on Niblick Road from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officers made nine arrests, six for driving with suspended licenses, and three for DUI.

Officers also cited 28 drivers for driving without a license. Five vehicles were towed.

Police choose locations for DUI checkpoints based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Last year, Paso Robles officers investigated nine DUI collisions that killed a total of of three people and injured seven others.

Drivers charged with DUI can expect their arrest to cost them about $13,500, police said. That amount includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses.

The police department is also warning drivers that a DUI charge can stem from driving under the influence of drugs, including marijuana. Paso Robles police received funding for the checkpoint over the weekend from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with the funds being passed down through a California Office of Traffic Safety grant.

