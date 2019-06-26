Shandon stabbing suspect charged with murder

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors filed a murder charge on Tuesday against a North County man accused of stabbing to death a 23-year-old Paso Robles man in Shandon. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 5 p.m. on June 1, a 9-1-1 caller reported two men had been fighting in the 200 block of Escondido Way in Shandon and one man had been stabbed. Emergency personnel arrived and transported Christopher Vento Wilson, 23, to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Before sheriff’s deputies arrived, Kejuan Guy Bynum, 26, had fled the scene. With a friend driving, Bynum headed southbound on Highway 101.

Deputies found Bynum in Pismo Beach and arrested him.



In addition to a murder charge, Bynum faces special allegations for using a knife in the commission of the crime, and for being a repeat offender. Bynum has served time in prison for robbery, threatening a witness and for forcefully resisting arrest, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted of the murder, Bynum faces life in prison.

An investigation into the murder is ongoing. Bynum is due in San Luis Obispo Superior Court for an arraignment hearing Wednesday morning.

