SLO County promoting marijuana over hemp

June 17, 2019

By KAREN VELIE

While growing and selling marijuana is legal in San Luis Obispo County, officials are planning to place a temporary moratorium on the growing of industrial hemp in part to protect the county’s budding marijuana industry. [Cal Coast Times]

In California, 25 counties have passed temporary moratoriums on hemp, with San Luis Obispo and Imperial counties initially approving the crop. However, both marijuana cultivators and opponents of large marijuana grows near residential areas have objected to hemp production.

Even though marijuana and hemp are both members of the cannabis family, they have different properties. Marijuana plants produce THC, the intoxicant in pot. Hemp is used to produce paper, cloth and CBD, an ingredient used in supplements, extracts and oils.

In a draft of the proposed ordinance, county staff parrots the concerns of some large marijuana cultivators, that cross pollination from hemp plants could lower the THC level in marijuana crops, and their profits.

In addition, the proposed ordinance lists concerns regarding odor and public safety. County staffers also voiced concerns that growers could attempt to disguise illegal marijuana grows as hemp cultivation.

Unlike marijuana, industrial hemp is now a federally legal agriculture commodity. Marijuana has its own specific regulations and is not protected as an agricultural crop.

If the ordinance is passed on Tuesday, the 31 growers who have already applied to the SLO County Agricultural Commissioner to grow hemp will be exempted from the moratorium, for the 12 months before their registrations expire, contingent on their approval.

County officials are seeking a 45-day temporary moratorium on hemp cultivation, with a two year extension tentatively scheduled for a vote on July 16.


MysticOne

Do the THC farmers not understand that the CBD farmers want the same thing, seed free end product they can process and sell? The hemp farmers don’t want male plants/pollen as much as the THC farmers, so what is the problem? Plus, THC percentages are not the end all be all of what makes it good. It is the entourage effect of all the cannabinoids (THC, THC-V, CBD, CBN, CBG, etc) along with the terpene profile that gives the effects. One can consume 100% THC isolate and potentially won’t get as high (many call it an empty high) as consuming something with 10% THC + many other cannabinoids and a bunch of terpenes.


There are 3 types of cannabis, sativa (tall), indica (medium), and ruderalis (short & autoflowering). Hemp farmers use the Cannabis sativa because they want the largest plants. Many other sativa plants contain THC and is known for an energetic high. With hemp, the THC has been bred out of the plant through selective breeding, but it is still the same sativa plant. Today, everything has been crossed with each other so much that you can get anything you want out of any species (hybrids). You can get an indica that only makes CBD (good for indoor growers) and you can get a sativa that only makes THC and every possible variation in between.


Also, there is no such thing as marijuana, it is a made up racist term by the government.

https://www.leafly.com/news/cannabis-101/where-did-the-word-marijuana-come-from-anyway-01fb


06/17/2019 11:56 am
