Woman injured in rollover crash at the Oceano Dunes

June 30, 2019

A 23-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when the ATV she was riding in rolled over at the Oceano Dunes on Saturday afternoon, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

A CHP helicopter crew landed on the dunes and then provided advanced life support as they transported the victim to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. Officials are not releasing the woman’s current condition or her name at this time.

“Wishing her a speedy recovery,” the CHP posted on Facebook.

The first six months of 2019 have been marked by multiple tragedies at the Oceano Dunes, including four fatalities.

