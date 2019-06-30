Front Page  »  

Woman injured in rollover crash at the Oceano Dunes

June 30, 2019

A 23-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when the ATV she was riding in rolled over at the Oceano Dunes on Saturday afternoon, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

A CHP helicopter crew landed on the dunes and then provided advanced life support as they transported the victim to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. Officials are not releasing the woman’s current condition or her name at this time.

“Wishing her a speedy recovery,” the CHP posted on Facebook.

The first six months of 2019 have been marked by multiple tragedies at the Oceano Dunes, including four fatalities.

CHP crew on the rooftop helipad, transferring care to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical trauma center team.


LameCommenter

Wishing her a speedy recovery of course; but, it’s all OK anyway. The UNelected Nazi-thinking Coastal Commission and staff have plans to shutter the freedom of those who enjoy speed controlled driving on that small patch of beach.


Their (CCC) control and autocracy is so vicious that I use the NSDAP reference advisedly and intentionally.


We haven’t done it in decades (and really should get back out there while anybody CAN); it’s a fabulous, long-standing nearly unique form of responsible motor recreation for Californians and guests. CCC casual blockage of it’s continuance would be a singular offense against the universe, IMHO.


Hopefully the CCC meeting will be flooded with protesters speaking out against totalitarian management of the coast.


06/30/2019 8:51 pm
