Front Page  »  

Cal Poly student was drunk when she killed Los Osos man

July 19, 2019

Nicole Scalone

The Cal Poly student who drove the wrong way on Highway 101 last month, resulting in a crash that killed her and a sheriff’s office employee, had a blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit. [Tribune]

At about 2:30 a.m. on June 12, Nicole Scalone, 22, was driving the wrong way on Highway 101 near Higuera Street. Scalone’s Ford Fiesta crashed head-on into a Honda Civic being driven by Anthony Au, a 43-year-old cook for the sheriff’s office.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, yet they both died as a result of the injuries they suffered in the collision.

Investigators conducted a toxicology test, which revealed Scalone had a blood alcohol level of .24 at the time of the crash. A CHP spokesman said Scalone’s blood alcohol level was “over the top.”

Scalone was a senior business administration student from Bellevue, Washington, who was set to graduate just days following the fatal collision. Cal Poly awarded Scalone’s degree posthumously.

Au worked for the sheriff’s office for three years prior to his death. At the time of the collision, Au was driving to the sheriff’s Honor Farm, where he worked as a cook.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
fat chance

Sad deal…that all I have to say


Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/19/2019 5:57 pm
ajdury

Her parents wasted so much money on a college education.


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
07/19/2019 4:18 pm
panflash

What a shame. Two quick comments come to mind:


1) “Nothing good happens after midnight”; and


2) And, oh, yeah, there’s also this:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQ_0AwM93j4


This tragedy did not have to happen. I know that I dodged more than a few bullets in my time- “There but for the grace of God go I.”


None of us is infallible or invincible. Let’s try not to test our luck. For any of us, our luck might just run out when we’re least expecting it.


Vote Up13Vote Down 
07/19/2019 9:55 am
﻿