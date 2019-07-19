Cal Poly student was drunk when she killed Los Osos man

July 19, 2019

The Cal Poly student who drove the wrong way on Highway 101 last month, resulting in a crash that killed her and a sheriff’s office employee, had a blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit. [Tribune]

At about 2:30 a.m. on June 12, Nicole Scalone, 22, was driving the wrong way on Highway 101 near Higuera Street. Scalone’s Ford Fiesta crashed head-on into a Honda Civic being driven by Anthony Au, a 43-year-old cook for the sheriff’s office.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, yet they both died as a result of the injuries they suffered in the collision.

Investigators conducted a toxicology test, which revealed Scalone had a blood alcohol level of .24 at the time of the crash. A CHP spokesman said Scalone’s blood alcohol level was “over the top.”

Scalone was a senior business administration student from Bellevue, Washington, who was set to graduate just days following the fatal collision. Cal Poly awarded Scalone’s degree posthumously.

Au worked for the sheriff’s office for three years prior to his death. At the time of the collision, Au was driving to the sheriff’s Honor Farm, where he worked as a cook.

Loading...