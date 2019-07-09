Investigators identify body found on roadside in rural Paso Robles

Sheriff’s officials identified the man whose body was found on the side of a North County road Sunday morning as Primitivo Pacheco Ortega, 20. [Cal Coast Times]

Ortega was from the Paso Robles and San Miguel area, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are treating Ortega’s death as suspicious, and are currently not disclosing how he died.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, a passerby spotted Ortega’s body off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon Road in rural Paso Robles.

Anyone who has information about Ortega’s whereabouts between Saturday and 6:45 a.m. Sunday, or has information about his death, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

