Los Osos plans to terminate manager, replace with Ron Munds

July 7, 2019

General Manager Renee Osborne

By KAREN VELIE

For the 17th time in less than 20 years, the Los Osos Community Services District Board plans to sever ties with its general manager. This time with plans to hire Ron Munds, a county employee. [Cal Coast Times]

For several years, current General Manager Renee Osborne approved stipends for board members that were not permitted under the law. After activist Julie Tacker questioned the misappropriation of funds, the board determined they had overcharged the district for stipends, but voted not to reimburse the government agency.

Tacker than filed a formal complaint.

On July 11, the Los Osos board will consider sending Osborne a 30 day termination notice.

During the same meeting, the board is scheduled to vote on whether or not to hire Munds to head the district, at $150,000 a year plus benefits. Munds is currently employed as a San Luis Obispo County utilities manager.

Last August, Munds applied to replace former SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority administrator Bill Worrell, who resigned amid a criminal investigation into his handling of the agency.

During an IWMA board meeting, several public speakers questioned Munds’ suitability because of his involvement in supporting allegations made by Worrell and former IWMA contractor Charles Tenborg in a lawsuit against CalCoastNews and two reporters. The IWMA board then rejected Mund’s application.


cooperdog

Ron is certainly capable, and his integrity is beyond question. If the board is not dysfunctional, there should be no reason that the district should not improve under his administration.


07/07/2019 6:20 pm
Rich in MB

Two things….no 3 become clear with this issue.

1. The SLO Tribune and other “News” agencies in town have absolutely no desire to do real investigative reporting to keep City/County Government accountable.

2. These “service districts” are cesspools of corruption and Government largess and more importantly

3. Where would SLO be without Julie Tacker watching out for the local tax payers? I would love to see her run for County Supervisor but I’m almost afraid to know what she would uncover!


Thanks Julie and CCN for holding those wasting the public dollars accountable!


07/07/2019 3:53 pm
Julie

Rich in MB,

You are too kind on point 3.

Agree with you on points 1 & 2, for sure.

Thanks,

Julie


07/07/2019 7:41 pm
﻿