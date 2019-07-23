Man found on Paso Robles roadside died of stab wounds

More than two weeks after a 20-year-old man was found dead on the side of a rural Paso Robles road, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced the deceased North County man had been stabbed multiple times. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 7 a.m. on July 7, a passerby spotted the body of Primitivo Pacheco Ortega off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon Road. Ortega was from the Paso Robles and San Miguel area.

Detectives initially treated the death as suspicious. Yet, not until Monday, did the sheriff’s office reveal Ortega had suffered multiple stab wounds.

It is unclear if detectives have identified a suspect.

An investigation into Ortega’s death is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office has yet to release additional details.

