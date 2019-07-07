Man’s body found on roadside in rural Paso Robles

A passerby spotted a man’s body on the side of the road in rural Paso Robles on Sunday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 7 a.m., the witness reported spotting the body of a dead man off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon Road. San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies arrived to find the body of an Hispanic male near the roadway.

Officials have not yet identified the victim, though the death is considered suspicious. Further information about the death is not being released at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the victim or his death to call 805-781-4550. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

