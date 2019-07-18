Front Page  »  

Morro Bay awards pot shop permit to political donor

July 18, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following the lead of Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo, the city of Morro Bay has awarded one of its marijuana dispensary permits to Natural Healing Center, a business owned by local pot mogul Helios Dayspring, a political donor to multiple council members. [Cal Coast Times]

Morro Bay’s marijuana ordinance only allows for two pot shops to operate in the city. Under the ordinance, Morro Bay’s city manager selected the two recipients of the pot shop permits following a recommendation by a committee.

City Manager Scott Collins tentatively awarded the permits to Natural Healing Center and the Sacramento-based pot business Perfect Union, which currently operates several dispensaries in the Sacramento area.

Natural Healing Center currently operates a dispensary in Grover Beach and is in the process of opening a San Luis Obispo location. The permit awarded for the Grover Beach dispensary has been the subject of pay-for-play allegations centered around Dayspring and a former mayor of the South County city.

Likewise, the city of SLO has been criticized for awarding two of its dispensary permits to major donors to the mayor and a pair of councilwomen. Last October, Dayspring and Natural Healing Center hosted a fundraiser for eight local politicians, including three current members of the SLO City Council and now-Morro Bay Mayor John Headding and now-Councilwoman Dawn Addis.

A total of six applicants applied for Morro Bay’s two dispensary slots. A subcommittee consisting of the police chief, fire chief, and finance director conducted interviews and recommended two dispensaries to Collins.

The employees of Natural Healing Center and Perfect Union must still pass background checks prior to the businesses receiving their Morro Bay operating permits.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
shishkabob141

What a swamp.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/18/2019 3:27 pm
Mjd

Folks,


Lock em’ up!


The political corruption associated with the permitting process for marijuana dispensaries speaks poorly of our local politicians, and those involved ought to be subject to investigation and prosecution. Enough is enough.


The following local politicians have engaged in a quid pro quo with the marijuana dispensary operators, and ALL should recuse themselves from any further participation on issues surrounding this marijuana:


Heidi Harmon: Mayor of SLO.


John Headding: Mayor of Morro Bay.


Dawn Addis: Morro Bay Councilwoman.


Jeff Lee: Mayor of Grover Beach.


Miriam Shah: Grover Beach Councilwoman.


Barbara Nicholls: Grover Beach Councilwoman.


Erika Stewart: SLO Councilwoman.


Carlyn Christianson: SLO Councilwoman.


These same people have the audacity to justify some of their whacky political decisions by claiming they are acting on behalf of the ‘next generation’, but it is now obvious that these people are willing to expose our youth to drugs if it helps fund their political career. Shame on the hypocrites!


It is a betrayal of our children to embrace drugs and to introduce corruption into our local politics.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/18/2019 2:51 pm
sbjcl

Just show me the money


Vote Up5Vote Down 
07/18/2019 2:35 pm
ratherbefishing

Government created monopolies. Jeez they don’t even try to hide the corruption anymore, award the permits to proven “play alongs”. So much for pot being an egalitarian business opportunity. The stench of this corruption is unbelievable


Vote Up16Vote Down 
07/18/2019 10:36 am
LAWMAN1

Nice way to use there power & positions. sweet mary~jane was voted in to create revenue……

The City of Atascadero has plenty of vacant buildings and could use revenue, where”s all the pot shop applications?


Vote Up7Vote Down 
07/18/2019 10:16 am
Rich in MB

Anyone who believes this isn’t Corrupt Crony Capitalism of the worst order is just blind.

Pay to Play in Small Town America where the Political Connected Class take care of their own.

But don’t expect there to be outrage…there is too much fun with fake issues on FakeBook….


Vote Up14Vote Down 
07/18/2019 10:00 am
﻿