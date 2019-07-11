Mother kidnaps her child at knifepoint from social worker in Paso Robles

July 10, 2019

A woman whose 1-year-old son had been removed from her custody kidnapped her child at knifepoint during a supervised visit in Paso Robles Wednesday morning, but she was ultimately caught after authorities issued an Amber alert. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 9:15 a.m., Rashawna Bullock, 23, was having a supervised visit with her son, Namaste Dix, at Barney Schwartz Park. A San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services (CWS) worker was present.

Bullock brandished a knife and demanded the CWS worker’s cell phone, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. The CWS worker did not comply.

The woman then fled with her son in a vehicle that police suspect was being driven by Bullock’s mother, Serbina Bullock, 50. CHP officials issued an Amber Alert on behalf of Paso Robles police for a dark grey 2012 Jeep Cherokee.

Officials later canceled the Amber Alert and notified the public that the suspects were taken into custody.

While the circumstances surrounding Rashawna Bullock’s custody dispute are unclear, multiple women have claimed former Paso Robles Sgt. Christopher McGuire threatened to have their children taken away from them if they did not provide him sexual favors. One of the women to have made the claim recently received a ruling from from a San Luis Obispo judge that she can sue the city of Paso Robles over McGuire’s alleged abuse of her.

When asked if Bullock’s case had any connection to McGuire, Paso Robles Sgt. Tod Rehner told a Cal Coast Times reporter that was an inappropriate question and he did not want to discuss the matter.

