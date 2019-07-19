SLO Brew temporarily loses liquor license
July 18, 2019
The state of California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended the liquor license of SLO Brew for 20 days for allowing an underage teen to drink alcohol in the restaurant and pub located on Hiquera Street in San Luis Obispo. [Cal Coast Times]
In May 2018, employees at the establishment allegedly knew an 18-year-old was consuming alcoholic beverages at the pub. It is suspected another patron was buying drinks for the teen.
On Thursday, the ABC posted a notice of suspension on the window of SLO Brew for a violation of the Alcohol Beverage Control Act.
Even though the restaurant is permitted to sell food and non-alcohol beverages during the suspension, management is using the stay to remodel the establishment.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines