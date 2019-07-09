Front Page  »  

SLO County clerk recorder’s wife charged with embezzlement

July 8, 2019

SLO County Clerk Recorder Tommy Gong

The wife of San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder Tommy Gong was charged Monday with embezzling more than $32,000 from the Atascadero High School Band and Pageantry Booster Club, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. [Cal Coast Times]

Prosecutors charged Sherry Gong, the former treasurer for the booster organization, with three felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement. The maximum sentence for grand theft is three years in prison.

On about July 5, 2017, she allegedly took $3,104 out of an Atascadero High School Band and Pageantry Booster Club bank count.

On about April 24, 2018, Sherry Gong allegedly lifted $19,000 from a second booster club bank account. Later the same day, Sherry Gong took another $9,850 from another booster account, according to prosecutors.

An Atascadero Police Department investigation led to the three felony embezzlement charges.

However, if multiple grand thefts were all part of one common plan or scheme, the suspect can only be charged with one count of grand theft.

The investigation is ongoing and officials are not releasing additional information at this time.


Erik T

In Gong’s defense: Bill Worrell and Charles Tenborg have been embezzling from the public through the IWMA for 20 years. Adam Hill publicly extorts local business owners. Dow and Tommy are buddies, right? No problem Gong, but, you knows what this means, right? You will owe the Cartel one.


07/08/2019 10:35 pm
pi-on

Unless her husband assisted her in this alleged crime Mr. Gong should not be highlighted in this story.


07/08/2019 8:49 pm
what the

Seriously? The fact that a county government official’s wife is charged with a crime is very news worthy.


07/08/2019 10:17 pm
SloHeadInTheSand

Admission of guilt…


https://www.sanluisobispo.com/news/local/crime/article232426882.html


07/08/2019 8:17 pm
mkaney

Unfortunately her story does not hold water.. as she embezzled a large amount almost a year before she claims she received the call from a distressed family member.


07/08/2019 10:44 pm
ShootTheMessenger

CCN, so why a picture of Tommy and not Sherry Gong?


07/08/2019 7:02 pm
Ugluk

Agreed. Seems pretty brutal to have the innocent husband’s picture on a story dealing with the wife’s alleged criminality. C’mon CCN, you can do better!


07/08/2019 8:14 pm
Erik T

Good point ShootTheMess! Better add a shot of Sherry. Maybe one of them together, also, like a wedding pic. This is news.


07/08/2019 10:40 pm
