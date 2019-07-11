SLO developer sentenced to 270 days in jail for assault

July 10, 2019

Correction: Ryan Petetit’s four-year sentence was stayed and he is to serve 270 days in jail.

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County developer was sentenced Wednesday to four-years in prison for five felonies related to the violent assault of a former girlfriend. The judge then stayed Ryan Petetit’s prison sentence pending his completion of five years formal probation and attendance in a batterers’ program. [Cal Coast Times]

In addition, Petetit was sentenced to serve 270 days in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Last year, Petetit plead guilty to assault with great bodily injury, false imprisonment with force, dissuading a witness and two charges of inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant. On two counts, Judge Dodie Harman sentenced Petetit to four years in prison and three years on the remaining three charges.

Harman ordered Petetit, 32, to serve the five sentences concurrently as one four-year sentence before staying the sentence.

Petetit is scheduled to turn himself into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Sept. 1 at 8 a.m. On Sept. 26, Petetit is scheduled for a restitution hearing.

Petetit’s attorney Patrick Fisher informed the court Petetit had successfully changed his name to Ryan Wright.

On the evening of Nov. 22, 2015, a verbal argument ensued between Petetit and his girlfriend at a home they shared in Arroyo Grande.

The argument turned physical with Petetit allegedly pushing the victim and yelling, she said. Petetit grabbed the victim by the throat and began choking her. He then dragged her to her feet and shoved her head through a bathroom window, shattering the glass.

The victim attempted to escape, but Petetit took her phone and pushed her into a closet, refusing to release her, she said. While the victim fought to free herself, Petetit slammed her head into the tile floor, knocking her unconscious, she said.

When she awoke, the victim fled to a family member’s home, who took her to a hospital.

Arroyo Grande police officers arrested Petetit a few days later.

In a letter from the victim read during the sentencing hearing, she referred to Petetit as a “master manipulator.” She also noted that everything Petetit has done will catch up to him someday.

Petetit is currently facing multiple allegations of fraud related to a his involvement in a real estate and investment firm affiliated with attorney John Belsher and San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill.

In 2012, Belsher and Petetit created PB Companies. Since then, their portfolio has grown to include more than a dozen projects that Belsher and Petetit valued at more than $300 million in 2015.

Multiple affiliates of Belsher and Petetit claim Hill worked as a paid consultant for the developers working to promote their projects. Even though Hill identifies himself on documents filed with the state as the “managing member” of a limited liability corporation tied to Belsher and Petetit, Hill has repeatedly denied that he works with the developers.

