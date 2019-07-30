Front Page  »  

SLO firefighter accused of threatening to shoot minorities

July 30, 2019

Richard Vincent Orcutt

The San Luis Obispo man charged with hate crimes for allegedly threatening to shoot minorities moving into his neighborhood is a retired SLO city firefighter. [Cal Coast Times]

Richard Orcutt, 62, worked for the San Luis Obispo Fire Department for more than 30 years. In 2018, he received a pension of $93,922, according to the Transparent California database.

On Monday, Orcutt pleaded not guilty in San Luis Obispo Superior Court to 10 felony charges related to hate crimes, making criminal threats and unlawful possession of an assault weapon. If convicted, Orcutt faces up to 14 years in prison, according to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office.

Orcutt allegedly sent threatening letters on Hallmark cards to property management companies, property owners and possibly renters of homes on his street. The Hallmark cards displayed an American flag and contained no return address or name, San Luis Obispo police said.

Late last month, detectives served a search warrant at Orcutt’s home in the 1300 block of Cavalier Lane and found handguns, rifles, shotguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition, police said.

Authorities seized a total of 37 firearms, including an assault weapon, according to the district attorney’s office.

Orcutt’s attorney, Guy Galambos, released a statement Monday saying there is no evidence his client created or sent the threatening cards.

Officers arrested Orcutt following the search of his home and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Orcutt is currently out of custody having posted $500,000 bail.


nunsense

Just having guns doesn’t make him guilty. I don’t see any evidence he wrote and mailed the letters. Has something been left out of the article? Do I need a decoder ring?


07/30/2019 12:12 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Once again, media and the unhinged vilifying a gun collection and possession of ammunition. Big deal! Innocent till proven guilty, not the other way around. If he’s proven guilty, then prosecute and sentence accordingly.


07/30/2019 10:45 am
SLOChildrenAtPlay

Well damn. Mr. Orcutt did himself a real disservice by NOT having committed these offenses while he was still an active Firefighter. If he was still employed by the Socialist Republic of San Luis Obispo when all this came down, I’m sure he would have received maybe one misdemeanor charge, a one day suspension without pay, and would be required to make a half-ass apology to his victims (then be able to call himself “dignified” for having done so). Heck, he might have even received a raise after the whole thing was over, which would have increased his pension. Yep, he really screwed himself by doing all this after retirement. Now he’s treated by the local government like all the rest of us commoners.


07/30/2019 9:17 am
oldtimer

What does Socialism have to do with both side political corruption in slo? I’ll take your Social Security payment if you don’t want it. The guy is a Racist, who cares what party he or Slo county crooks are. What would matter is if he has a Religious identity, and his Pension.


07/30/2019 10:57 am
AmericaTheFree

A “public safety officer” threatening the public safety? Take his pension and lock his frickin’ butt up!


07/30/2019 8:51 am
