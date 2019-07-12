Front Page  »  

SLO police chief has committed a crime and should be terminated

July 11, 2019

Kevin Rice

OPINION by KEVIN RICE

The San Luis Obispo City Manager’s attempt to write the “rest of the story,” seal it with a kiss, and close the book is a disingenuous sham. This criminal act is not cured with an apology and paid training class.

Police Chief Deanna Cantrell has committed  a crime and should be terminated immediately.

Penal Code 25100: …a person commits the crime of “criminal storage of a firearm in the second degree” if all of the following conditions are satisfied:

(1) The person keeps any loaded firearm within any premises that are under the person’s custody or control.

(2) The person knows or reasonably should know that a child is likely to gain access to the firearm without the permission of the child’s parent or legal guardian, or that a person prohibited from possessing a firearm or deadly weapon pursuant to state or federal law is likely to gain access to the firearm.

(3) The child obtains access to the firearm and thereby causes injury, other than great bodily injury, to the child or any other person, or carries the firearm either to a public place or in violation of Section 417, or the person prohibited from possessing a firearm or deadly weapon pursuant to state or federal law obtains access to the firearm and thereby causes injury, other than great bodily injury, to himself or herself or any other person, or carries the firearm either to a public place or in violation of Section 417.

All of the above conditions have been met.

This crime becomes a felony if death or great bodily injury results.

The next Kate Steinle is now at risk. Only time will tell.


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
itneverends

Suspension and pay cut, as long as the gun is not used in a crime. If it is subsequently used in a crime, termination and legal charges, if applicable. Shouldn’t be a career terminator, so long as the gun is recovered or not linked to a future crime.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/12/2019 8:06 am
DocT

Everything stated by Mr. Rice is an accurate description (verbatim) and understanding of the law. These laws have been used many, many times against serfs who have substandard gun safes, leave guns out in the house when children/visitors are about the place, lend out or misplace their guns. Many serfs under these circumstances:


1. forfeit the permission to keep and bear arms

2. forfeit their permission to concealed carry

3. have had sentences for small crimes (selling MJ) enhanced due to firearms being present in the house, etc.

4. have been prosecuted for crimes committed by others using their guns

5. have lost custody of their children due to improper storage of guns.


But Chief Cantrell is not a serf. Serf’s can’t apologize. Serf’s can’t take on a weekend gun class: “remember to never leave the bathroom without your gun people, let’s repeat after me: ‘Never leave your gun in a public restroom’…….now, we’ll take a restroom break and when we come back I’m going to ask you all to repeat that…..did anyone leave their gun in the restroom at break? No? Great!”


No, Chief Cantrell is a noblemen. (nobleperson? It’s confusing to use ancient terms with modern linguistic rules. ) As a nobleperson, she’ll just strap on one of her other guns and it will be business as usual.


We all know this…..the laws simply do not apply the same way to everyone. There’s not just a double standard, there’s a multi-tiered standard.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
07/12/2019 7:13 am
aye-caramba

This is a bit over-the-top Kevin.


Vote Up-9Vote Down 
07/12/2019 6:59 am
oldtimer

Reposted your comment as an article. Sheesh, typical Kevin.


Vote Up-9Vote Down 
07/12/2019 6:41 am
George Garrigues

That’s a stretch. Let the trolls have at it.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
07/12/2019 12:48 am
﻿