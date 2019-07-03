Two Arroyo Grande men found dead at sea

July 3, 2019

Two Arroyo Grande men were found dead on a boat offshore of southern Santa Barbara County on Sunday evening. [Cal Coast Times]

On Saturday, Christopher Avila, 49, and Gary Bishop, 53, attempted to transport Bishop’s 34-foot Sea Ray Sundowner from the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard to Port San Luis Obispo. After the men failed to arrive home, family members reported them missing on Sunday morning.

At about 8 p.m., a Coast Guard air crew located the boat about 20 miles southwest of the Santa Barbara Harbor. Rescue personnel were lowered onto the vessel where it was discovered that the two men on board were deceased.

There does not appear to be evidence of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office. An investigation is ongoing, and will include toxicology tests.

