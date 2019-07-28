Woman injured in jet ski accident at Lake Nacimiento

July 28, 2019

A woman was injured Saturday when two jet skis crashed head-on at Lake Nacimiento in Northern San Luis Obispo County. [KSBY]

In the afternoon, a witness on another boat rescued the female victim from the lake and called 9-1-1. Medical personnel then transported the woman to a local hospital.

The extent of the woman’s injuries and her identity are not being released at this time.

Loading...