Arroyo Grande police arrest stabbing suspect

August 3, 2019

Arroyo Grande police arrested a man Saturday for allegedly stabbing a man Friday evening near the pike. [Cal Coast Times]

Matthew Leroy Ehens ais accused of stabbing a 36-year-old man in the 600 block of Lancaster Drive. Before officers arrived, Ehens had fled the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, Arroyo Grande police officers located Ehens, and a pursuit ensued. Following a traffic collision in rural Arroyo Grande, officers took Ehens into custody and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse. His bail is set at $500,000.

First responders transported the stabbing victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

