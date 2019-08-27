Council opposes marijuana cultivation near Nipomo elementary school

August 27, 2019

The South County Advisory Council voted Monday night against a proposed marijuana grow on a site 1,500 feet away from a Nipomo elementary school. [KSBY]

Nipomo AG LLC is seeking a conditional use permit for marijuana cultivation on a 28.82-acre parcel located at 662 Eucalyptus Road, close to Dorothea Lange Elementary School. Project plans call for exclusively indoor cultivation, including 22,000 square feet of greenhouse space. Additionally, the applicant is seeking approval for marijuana processing within existing buildings on another 35,328 square feet of the parcel.

At Monday’s advisory council meeting, opponents of the project objected to the planned use of chemicals to mask the smell of marijuana. Parents previously raised concerns over the project’s proximity to Dorothea Lange Elementary.

The advisory council meeting also drew a significant number of project supporters.

Even though the advisory council voted against the proposed marijuana grow, the project moves on to the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission. The planning commission is expected to discuss the project in September.

