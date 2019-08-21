Los Osos man suffers major injuries in bicycle crash

August 21, 2019

An 85-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after crashing Monday afternoon on State Route 41 just east of the Atascadero city limits. [Cal Coast Times]

Wade Akle was riding his electric bicycle at approximately 15 mph when he suffered an unknown medical emergency, and fell from his bicycle, according to another bicyclist. Because of his medical issue, Akel was unable to block his fall; and his face struck the paved shoulder of the road.

Akel, who was wearing a helmet, sustained a major head injury.

Akel was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo where he underwent surgery. He is currently in the intensive care unit.

