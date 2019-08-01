Nearly 5,000 customers lost electricity in Morro Bay

August 1, 2019

A power outage caused nearly 5,000 customers to lose electricity in Morro Bay early Thursday morning.

The outage started at about 1 a.m. and affected the southern and central parts of Morro Bay. As of 8 a.m., only 499 customers remain without power, according to PG&E.

PG&E expects power to be fully restored Thursday morning. The utility’s website states it appears the outage was caused by an equipment issue. An exact cause of the outage is unclear.

