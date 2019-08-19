Nipomo man hit and killed while crossing the street

A driver turned left into a 53-year-old man crossing the street in Nipomo Friday evening, and the pedestrian later died at the hospital, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 6:15 p.m., Eric Sanchez, 29, of Nipomo was driving a 2007 Nissan northbound on Oakglen Avenue near Tefft Street. At the same time, a 53-year-old Nipomo man was standing on the northwest corner of the intersection, waiting to cross the street.

Sachez turned left onto Tefft Street while he had a green light. Simultaneously, the 53-year-old man entered the crosswalk and walked in front of Sanchez’s vehicle.

The Nissan struck the Nipomo man, throwing him in a westerly direction and causing him to strike the ground. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Officials have yet to release the deceased man’s identity.

CHP officers have yet to determine whether alcohol or drugs factored into the crash.

Sanchez was not arrested, and he did not suffer any injuries as a result of the collision. Investigators request that witnesses to the crash call the CHP San Luis Obispo office at (805) 594-8700.

