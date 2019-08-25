Responders rescue resident in burning home in SLO

August 25, 2019

Rescue personnel woke a resident sleeping inside a house that caught on fire in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning. The resident managed to escape uninjured, according to the city’s fire department. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a house fire was reported on Murray Street. Firefighters arrived, found flames inside the home, rescued the resident and quickly extinguished the blaze.

San Luis Obispo police officers helped firefighters notify the sleeping occupant. Cal Fire assisted SLO firefighters with putting out the blaze.

