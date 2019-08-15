Front Page  »  

San Francisco sues Trump over immigrant welfare

August 15, 2019

President Donald Trump

San Francisco and Santa Clara counties on Tuesday filed the first lawsuit against the Trump Administration over a new regulation that allows federal officials to deny green cards or entry into the country to immigrants who use government aid programs like food stamps, Medicaid and housing assistance. [The Hill]

On Monday, the Trump Administration released the final version of the “public charge” rule, which will cause participation in federal programs to be deemed a negative factor when officials determine whether an immigrant should be granted a green card or visa. The Trump Administration argues the rule change promotes self-sufficiency and personal responsibility.

The two Bay Area counties responded by filing a lawsuit in the District Court for the Northern District of California. The suit seeks to postpone the implementation of the public charge rule, which is currently set to take effect on Oct. 15.

In the complaint, the counties allege the rule change harms safety net programs, and the projected decrease in use of public services by noncitizens as a result of the regulation will increase risks to public health. Likewise, the lawsuit alleges the new rule violates federal law and usurps congressional authority by “administratively repealing its longstanding family-based immigration system.”

San Francisco and Santa Clara counties claim the rule is also unlawful because it conflicts with the broader congressional framework of U.S. immigration law. The two counties previously successfully sued the Trump Administration over a rule that would have taken federal funding away from “sanctuary cities,” which refuse to enforce federal immigration laws.

Other opponents of the public charge rule, including the National Immigration Law Center, are expected to sue the administration over the new regulation, as well.


nunsense

to get a visa in Australia you need to show you have several thousand dollars.


08/15/2019 10:36 am
FinfreAk

True. Remember though that Australia is an island continent almost as big as the continental United States except with ZERO borders with other countries, and so sparsely populated that the entire population of Australia is about the population of Southern California including L.A., Orange, San Diego, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.


And we won’t even go into the race question, where Australian aborigines are comparable to what are here called “Mexicans” but which are of indigenous “la raza” heritage such that a few 7th generation friends of mine of pure California ancestry, are virtually always identified as “Mexicans.” Or where my Japanese and Filipino friends whose families go back in California for many generations, are called “Asians” but they are like so many of us, multi-hued Californians, born and raised whose ancestors risked a lot to come here. Once they got here, they were far away from it all, and that didn’t change until the 1950s with easy commercial air travel.


A kid born here is a native Californian and will be as long as he lives.


08/15/2019 11:24 am
﻿