San Luis Obispo water company sells to Nestle

August 7, 2019

A water company headquartered for decades in San Luis Obispo has sold to the world’s largest food and drink business, Nestle. [Cal Coast Times]

This month, Nestle took over ownership of Crystal Springs Water Co. from the Mulay family. The company, which has been delivering water to San Luis Obispo County for more than 100 years, had been locally owned and operated for more than 60 years by the Mulay and Downing families.

Crystal Springs began as a water bottling and delivery company. Over the past century, it grew into a business that offers delivery of drinking, fluoridated and distilled water, as well as water softening systems and commercial coffee and tea service.

The company’s water comes from the springs located behind its corporate headquarters at 3215 Rockview Place in SLO. When Nestle took over the business, Crystal Springs was delivering bottled water to locations across San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.

As the change in ownership has taken effect, some customers have told Cal Coast Times they have not been receiving their water deliveries.

