SLO County investigators still trying to solve Oceano murders

August 15, 2019

Months following a pair of murders in Oceano, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says detectives have developed a forensic profile of the killer in one of the homicides, though authorities still have not made an arrest and are not releasing information about potential suspects. [Cal Coast Times]

Early in the morning of April 3, Daniel Fuentes Sr. was shot once in the front and five times in the back outside a home in the 2200 block of Beach Street. Following the shooting, Fuentes went to a neighbor’s home, knocked on the door and told the residents inside he had been shot.

Fuentes then collapsed before giving any more information about the shooting. In the aftermath of Fuentes’ death, some witnesses reportedly said there was a white sedan in the area at the time, and the shooting could have been a drive-by conducted by four Grover Beach residents.

The murder of Fuentes occurred as part of a string of three deaths in Oceano. In January, 90-year-old Oceano resident and community activist, Larry Bross, died following a brutal attack in which he was stabbed and beaten inside his home. Days following Fuentes’ death, deputies found a deceased man inside an Oceano home in what sheriff’s officials described as an “suspected suicide.”

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release that, during the initial investigation into Fuentes’ death, detectives obtained forensic evidence from the crime scene. Detectives sent the forensic evidence to the California Department of Justice for analysis.

Sheriff’s officials have since complied a forensic profile, and detectives are currently comparing forensic evidence from the crime scene to suspects in the case. The sheriff’s office is not releasing additional details about the case.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has information about the Fuentes homicide to contact detectives at (805) 781-4500 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

