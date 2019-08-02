Front Page  »  

SLO County sees 32 percent spike in homelessness

August 2, 2019

San Luis Obispo County’s homeless population spiked by 32 percent between 2017 and 2019, according to a newly released county report. [Cal Coast Times]

This January, officials counted 1,483 homeless individuals in SLO County. In 2017, the county’s homeless population was 1,125.

County Homeless Services Coordinator Laurel Weir said in a statement that an increase from the 2017 total was expected because, two years ago, heavy rains impacted the count.

“We expected some increase because heavy rains in 2017 would have caused more people to seek shelter rather than remain in riverbeds and other waterways where they normally would have stayed,” Weir said. “Local agencies also reported an average increase in the number of homeless persons seeking assistance. Many similar communities across California are also seeing a rise in homelessness.”

SLO County’s homeless tally has previously been higher. In 2013, there were 2,186 homeless people in the county. The total dropped to 1,515 in 2015.

Among the county’s current homeless population, 79 percent are unsheltered and 21 percent are sheltered. The county says 298 of the individuals are considered chronically homeless.

There are currently 67 homeless families in SLO County totaling 222 individuals, according to the report. Likewise, there are 23 unaccompanied homeless children, all of whom are unsheltered.

SLO County additionally has 144 homeless veterans.

The city of SLO has the largest homeless population among cities and communities in the county. Most of SLO County’s homeless who were surveyed are either from the United States or have a connection to the area, according to the county.


womanwhohasbeenthere

If I were homeless I’d come here, too! Free showers, free laundry services, free food, even wi-fi at the Prado Day Center; free groceries at Grace Church every Saturday and at Cuesta College once a month; camp out anywhere without any problems from the police, and the weather is OK for that, too. Why not come here?


Vote Up2Vote Down 
08/02/2019 3:53 pm
horse_soldier

Hang out a hummingbird feeder full of syrupy goodness and they’ll eventually find it. Keep it clean and full of fresh food and more will come. Before you know it you’re filling the feeder every day, only weeks prior you’d never even noticed a hummingbird in your yard.


CA has chosen to put out the welcome mat. Free food, free showers, free haircuts, use libraries for free internet, homeless shelters where well meaning and generous people donate new socks, and backpacks filled with toiletries etc.

Would I want to be homeless? Hell no. But many choose the lifestyle, and the argument can easily be made we’re enabling much of this. Just as hummingbirds communicate the whereabouts of feeders, the homeless also have their own ways of letting each other know where the gettin’ is good.


Vote Up3Vote Down 
08/02/2019 1:50 pm
DocT

Record high stock market…..

record high real estate prices

record low unemployment……


and record high homelessness?


Something isn’t adding up. Since I’ve seen the homeless, the stock market and the real estate prices with my own eyes…..I suspect that the unemployment numbers are false or rely on stupidly inaccurate methodology and that the unemployment rate is far higher than is reported.


Also, this sort of thing isn’t supposed to happen in a “woke” town, governed by compassionate liberals under the aegis of the most progressive state government in the nation. WTF?


Vote Up13Vote Down 
08/02/2019 11:40 am
Mitch C

No political body is addressing issues just symptoms. The SLO Board wants a tax to create “affordable housing; this will not address the homeless problem. Addiction and alcoholism are the main reason for homelessness, these are the issues that need to be addressed.


Some running for office want to forgive student loans. Again this is not a solution. The student loan situation has offered higher learning institutions the ability to raise tuition many fold above inflation. By taking advantage of the student loan scam universities have hired seven figure administrators, created billions in endorsements and lived high. Forgiveness for the loan will only add to the problem not solve it, if allowed to continue universities will raise tuition to a million dollars a semester and the student will just get a loan for the million dollars and expect the debt to be forgiven. Problem not solved, just exasperated.


Vote Up22Vote Down 
08/02/2019 11:01 am
slomark

I understand that Santa Barbara is still buying bus tickets for their homeless who want to come to SLO.


Vote Up13Vote Down 
08/02/2019 10:32 am
