Suspect evades Pismo Beach police
August 26, 2019
Pismo Beach police are searching for a suspect who managed to run away from officer on Highway 101 Sunday night. [KSBY]
Shortly before 10 p.m., an officer pulled the man over on Highway 101 by Spyglass Drive across from the Cliffs Resort. The man exited his car, ran across both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.
Officers lost track of the suspect but impounded his car. Officials say the man is known to police and that officers have contacted him in the past.
