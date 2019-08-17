Three gang members arrested for murder of Oceano man

August 17, 2019

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo sheriff detectives arrested three men on Friday for the murder of an Oceano man who was shot multiple times in the back, a source close to the investigation said. [Cal Coast Times]

Nathaniel Jara, 21, of Oceano; Robert Garay, 28, of Oceano; and his brother Gabriel Garay, 21, of San Luis Obispo are being held without bond in the killing of Daniel Fuentes Sr., 41. Deputies arrested the suspects on Wednesday for parole violations, and on Friday for the murder.

During their investigation, detectives discovered the suspects killed Fuentes under the direction of Oceano 13, a criminal street gang.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on April 2, the gang members were driving on the 2200 block of Beach Street when they spotted Fuentes outside his home. The three suspects allegedly got out of the car, argued with Fuentes and then shot him as he tried to escape.

Following the shooting, Fuentes went to a neighbor’s home, knocked on the door, told residents inside that he had been shot, and then died.

The suspects are facing charges of murder, participation in a street gang, and assisting in the criminal conduct of a street gang. They are scheduled for arraignments on Tuesday.

