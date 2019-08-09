Three people injured in accidents at Oceano Dunes

August 9, 2019

Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital following separate crashes at the Ocean Dunes Thursday evening, with one of the individuals being airlifted out of the off-road riding park, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

First, an ATV rollover resulted in one person being taken to the hospital for treatment. A Cal Fire tweet did not elaborate on the accident.

Minutes later, a crash occurred on the Sand Highway at mile marker 12. A helicopter airlifted one person to a local hospital, while another individual was treated for injuries at the scene of the crash.

The extent of the injuries suffered in the accidents on Thursday have not yet been disclosed. A total of six people have already died in crashes at the Ocean Dunes this year.

