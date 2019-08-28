Two men seriously injured in head-on crash near Shandon

August 28, 2019

Two people suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 46 east of the Chalome Y near Shandon on Wednesday morning, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Joey McGraw Jr., 29, of San Bernardino was driving west on Highway 46 when he attempted to pass a semi-truck tractor. McGraw realized he couldn’t pass the truck without colliding head-on into a vehicle going the other way, and he attempted to get back into the eastbound lane.

However, because of “his unsafe speed,” he was unable to maintain control of his vehicle and swerved out of control into the eastbound lane,” according to the CHP.

McGraw crashed head-on into a car driven by Michael Klassen, 67, of Pebble Beach. The collision propelled Klassen’s Toyota Sienna over the south side of the highway. McGraw’s Acura came to rest blocking the eastbound lane of traffic.

Both drivers sustained possible fractures and were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

