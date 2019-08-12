Two people rescued at Port San Luis

August 12, 2019

Harbor patrol personnel rescued two people after a sailboat capsized near Port San Luis on Sunday afternoon. [KSBY]

At about 1:30 p.m., wind caused the sailboat to overturn near breakwater close to Port San Luis Harbor. The two people who were aboard the boat emerged from the incident uninjured.

Officials did not disclose additional details about the incident.

