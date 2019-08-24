Weed abatement saves homes in rural Paso Robles

A brush fire that threatened two homes in rural Paso Robles on Friday, stopped at the fence line of a homeowner who created a defensible space around his property, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning brush near Highway 46 and Jardine Road. The fire burned towards two homes, but stopped at the fence line of one of the homes.

CAL FIRE SLO credits defensible space along the fence line for saving the homes and helping keep the fire damage to one acre.

