Active military man gunned down in Lompoc

September 8, 2019

Marlon Brumfield

A man on leave from the Army was shot and killed in Lompoc Sunday morning while walking on the street, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported shots fired near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and A Street. Officers arrived to find Marlon Brumfield, 22, on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted life saving measures, but they were unsuccessful; Brumfield was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Brumfield was an active Army military member on a one month leave from Germany when he was gunned down while walking down a Lompoc street.


Snoid

What a waste of life. This man enlists in the military ready to give the ultimate sacrifice if necessary. He gets leave, goes for a walk, and gets gunned down by what is surely some Pile of Shit gang banger who has not, and never do a damn for his community or country.


09/08/2019 4:23 pm
﻿