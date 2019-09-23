Airborne car flies 150 feet, trashes Santa Ynez home
September 23, 2019
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A vehicle went airborne in Santa Ynez early Sunday morning, flew 150 feet and crashed into a house, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The impact of the collision, which occurred at about 12:40 a.m., left the house uninhabitable. Yet, the driver escaped with just minor injuries.
Still, responders transported the driver to Marian Regional Medical Center. No one else suffered injuries in the crash.
It is unclear what caused the car to leave the roadway and go airborne. An investigation is ongoing.
Officials have red-tagged the house pending repairs.
