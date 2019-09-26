Front Page  »  

Atascadero man accused of stalking women and men

September 26, 2019

Josiah James Johnstone

An Atascadero man who allegedly stalked, harassed or threatened numerous women skipped court and fled to Nevada but was tracked down and caught by a local bounty hunter. [KSBY]

Josiah James Johnstone, 34, had pleaded guilty to stalking and criminal threats. About two months ago, Johnstone was out on bond and did not show up for his court date. A judge then issued a warrant.

On July 31, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office named Johnson its Most Wanted Wednesday suspect.

Earlier this month, bounty hunter Richard Dunbar caught Johnstone in Nevada. Dunbar said Johnstone also threatened him after initially indicating he was going to surrender himself.

Johnstone has reportedly threatened men in attempts to obtain money, in addition to threatening women.

On Tuesday, Johnstone appeared in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, where a group of his alleged victims gathered as well. Nearly 10 women showed up at Johnstone’s court hearing.

Susannah Fletcher of Santa Margarita said, years ago, Johnstone threatened her when she tried to break up with him. Johnstone said he would come to her house and burn it down with her mother inside it if she left him and if she called the police, Fletcher said.

Shaana Keller, a resident of Vallejo in the Bay Area, said Johnstone guilted her into letting him crash on her couch. Johnstone targets women and manipulates them for a place to stay, sex, money and their sympathies, Keller said.

Prosecutors are considering adding charges to Johnstone’s case. A judge denied Johnstone bail on Tuesday, and he remains in the SLO County Jail.


aye-caramba

The pattern of behavior has “DANGER, future disaster in progress” written all over here… I hope that he is incarcerated, assessed, and monitored carefully. He has such violent mental imagery that he would act out given time. No guns, away from children and schools, years to “rehab’. Bad dude.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
09/26/2019 7:52 am
diamond

Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo district attorney plea deal Dan Dow Let an ex cop quit his job in exchange for not being charged with rape, sexual assault and Victim intimidation all while on duty. This, after the same cop was allowed to be successfully shuffled to San Luis Obispo County like a child molesting priest, after being caught with an under aged female at his last city of employment before gracing our county. The district attorneys office was given overwhelming evidence including DNA, GPS tracking and multiple witness statements. This appalling Crime was handed over to Dan Dow by the lead detective in the case who did all Dan’s work for him. Dan Dow made the decision to throw the case in the garbage. Apparently plea Deal Dan Is too busy planning what to do with his fat paycheck to do His job. Next election, let’s give Dan all the time he needs off of “work“

Dow needs to go!

Next Election – Vote Out Plea Deal Dan!


Vote Up19Vote Down 
09/26/2019 6:32 am
