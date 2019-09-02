Cambria firefighter rescues trapped seal, video

A Cambria firefighter rescued a seal trapped in a fishing line Sunday afternoon, while onlookers cheered. [KSBY]

Shortly before 1 p.m., a caller asked the Cambria Fire Department to help rescue a seal tangled in fishing line near San Simeon Cove. Firefighter Ryan Mort paddled on a board to the seal, who had a large hook in its belly.

While Mort struggled to cut the fishing line, the seal jumped on the board with him. Mort then cut the line, the seal swam away, and people on the pier cheered.

