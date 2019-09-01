Front Page  »  

Conviction of man who killed a Cal Poly grad reversed

September 1, 2019

Kate Steinle

The 1st District Court of Appeal on Friday overturned a gun conviction against a Mexican national who shot and killed a Cal Poly grad in 2015, because the judge failed to instruct the jury on one of his defenses. [Cal Coast Times]

A San Francisco jury acquitted Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, 47, of murdering Kate Steinle in 2017, based on an argument that Garcia Zarate accidentally fired the stolen gun. At that time, jurors found him guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In July 2015, Steinle, 32, was walking with her father along a pier in San Francisco when she was shot in the back and killed. Garcia Zarate, a repeat felon who had been deported five times, then admitted to shooting Steinle.

A few months prior to the shooting, Garcia Zarate was let out of jail and allowed to stay in the United States following an arrest because San Francisco, as a sanctuary city, does not comply with federal immigration detainer orders. Steinle’s death quickly became a national controversy, and President Donald Trump repeatedly spoke out about the issue during his presidential campaign.

“A disgraceful verdict in the Kate Steinle case! No wonder the people of our country are so angry with illegal immigration,” Trump tweeted after the 2017 verdict was announced.

Garcia-Zarate, who remains in custody, is now facing federal gun charges.


Loading...
Related:


11
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Mjd

Folks,


Ilegal is a crime, not a race.


The idea that some liberal appalette court would overturn the conviction of illegal alien Jose Ines Garcia Zarate is outrageous, and this just shows how unsafe California is under the corrupt Democrats. Katie Steinle did not deserve to die, and we must punish those who kill.


Abandon Democrats in 2020.

RIP Katie Steinle.

Dump Liberal Democrats.

Support Strict Gun Laws.

Recall Liberal Judges.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
09/01/2019 11:04 pm
MrYan

A US Bureau of Land Management Agent loses his gun / or has it “stolen”. The prosecutor does not attempt to link the stealing of the gun to Zarate during the trial. It is not believed that he was in possession prior to this incident. The case hinged on how long he “held” the weapon prior to firing. Why? Intent.


This case sounds similar to me. An officer loses a gun, and bad things happen. I guess Skeeter was lucky he didn’t accidentally fire off a round when handled the weapon, and then took it home.


If Skeeter did, mistakenly discharge the weapon, would we be defending him here and look to the chief as the ultimate cause of the tragedy? Just curious.


Or would we be thinking old Skeeter was guilty murder like Zarate?


Or is it somewhere in between?


Just a mental exercise. No right or wrong answers here.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
09/01/2019 10:30 pm
laftch

Not surprised.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
09/01/2019 7:33 pm
shelworth

If, by your actions during the commission of a crime, a person is killed, it should be Murder. This guy, in the USA illegally, fires a weapon he says he “found”, and kills an innocent bystander, should be doing life without parole.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
09/01/2019 5:43 pm
Snoid

Just think for a minute. Your wife, your kid, out at the Pismo or maybe the Avila pier taking in a nice day and some sunshine. Along comes an 5 time deported well known illegal from Santa Maria who guns down your loved one….ooppps and accident he says. Liberal law then then lets him walk away in the name of “justice”. F’ing sick. What the hell has happened to California and its so called legal system?


Vote Up5Vote Down 
09/01/2019 4:47 pm
Kidholm

A five time deported illegal alien and convicted felon murders a young woman with a stolen firearm is acquitted. He has since filed a lawsuit against the Feds for a “vindictive prosecution.” What the hell is happening to our country???


Vote Up5Vote Down 
09/01/2019 4:25 pm
Rambunctious

I don’t understand anyone that can see any kind of justice in this case…this was pathetic…sanctuary cities are indefensible in my opinion for reasons just like this….


Vote Up28Vote Down 
09/01/2019 3:02 pm
euroamerican

So this is what justice looks like in a sanctuary State. A young woman with her whole life ahead of her, enjoying a day out with her father. My heart goes out to Steinle family. It must have been a crushing moment when they heard the news…


Vote Up31Vote Down 
09/01/2019 1:49 pm
mkaney

This outcome has ZERO to do with sanctuary laws and everything to do with an incompetent judiciary, incompetent D.A.’s and incompetent police, all of whom will not allow any of their compatriots to be held accountable for any malfeasance or error in judgment.


Vote Up-18Vote Down 
09/01/2019 3:12 pm
Gordo

“A few months prior to the shooting, Garcia Zarate was let out of jail and allowed to stay in the United States following an arrest because San Francisco, as a sanctuary city, does not comply with federal immigration detainer orders.“


Notwithstanding all of the incompetence that exists in the world, If this guy had been in custody on a federal immigration detainer order he wouldn’t have stumbled across the handgun and then had a tragic “accident” with it. So, mkaney, it actually does have a little bit to do with sanctuary city laws.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
09/01/2019 7:47 pm
derasmus

“Zero to do with sanctuary laws”


Are you kidding?


Vote Up5Vote Down 
09/01/2019 9:37 pm
﻿