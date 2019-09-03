Death toll rises to three in rural Paso Robles crash

September 3, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Another victim succumbed to their injuries following a head-on crash on Monday afternoon in rural Paso Robles, bringing the death toll to three. [Cal Coast Times]

The CHP has identified three Paso Robles residents as fatal victims of the crash. Another Paso Robles resident survived the crash with minor injuries.

At about 2:09 p.m., Jeffrey McNerney, 51, was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart eastbound on Nacimiento Lake Drive east of San Marcos Road at a high rate of speed. McNerney was possibly under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP.

John Kudla, 58, was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 westbound at the time.

McNerney crossed over a double yellow line in attempt to pass a vehicle heading eastbound. McNerney’s Dodge and Kudla’s F-150 collided head-on in the westbound lane and came to a rest on the shoulder of the road.

Responders pronounced McNerney and his passenger, Bobbi Jo Bainconnor, 45, dead at the scene of the crash.

Medics performed CPR on Denise Kudla, 59, who was a passenger in the F-150. An air ambulance transported Denise Kudla to a local trauma center, where she died of her injuries.

John Kudla survived the crash with minor injuries described as lacerations and cuts.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Investigators are asking that any witnesses to the collision contact Officer Newby at the Templeton CHP Office at (805) 434-1822.

