Fire destroys Avila Beach home
September 25, 2019
A fire destroyed a manufactured home on Valley View Drive in Avila Beach and damaged a second home on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported the blaze. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to another home.
As a precaution, firefighters temporarily evacuated eight homes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
