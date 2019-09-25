Fire destroys Avila Beach home

September 25, 2019

A fire destroyed a manufactured home on Valley View Drive in Avila Beach and damaged a second home on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported the blaze. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to another home.

As a precaution, firefighters temporarily evacuated eight homes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Loading...