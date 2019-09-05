Jeopardy host Alex Trebek sells Lake Nacimiento home

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, who is battling pancreatic cancer, has sold his lakefront San Luis Obispo County vacation property for $1.3 million. [Bay Area News Group]

The 2,595-square-foot house on the shore of Lake Nacimiento has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property also includes a private ramp and dock, as well as a separate 1,500-square-foot unit with a full bath.

James Irving, of RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate, was the listing agent for Trebek’s property.

Trebek was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. Trebek has already undergone several grueling rounds of chemotherapy, to which his body has responded well, he said.

The longtime game show host said he is in near remission. Trebek will be back on air for the season 36 premiere of Jeopardy on Sept. 9.

