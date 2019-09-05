Man attempts to take a loaded gun on a plane leaving SLO

September 5, 2019

By STAFF

An officer at the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport discovered a loaded firearm in the carry-on bag of a man ticketed for travel to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The TSA security officer discovered the firearm, a 9 mm Glock 27, around 6:45 a.m. during the routine screening of carry-on luggage at a security checkpoint. San Luis Obispo Airport Police confiscated the weapon and allowed the traveler to continue on his flight.

“This firearm discovery is a reminder of the important role our Transportation Security Officers play in preventing guns and other security threats from making it onto an aircraft,” said TSA Federal Security Director Anita Minaei. “TSA will continue to remain focused on our responsibilities while maintaining efficient and effective security operations.”

TSA will review the circumstances of the incident and levy a civil penalty against the traveler who brought the firearm to the security checkpoint. The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,000 and can go up to the statutory maximum of more than $10,000 per violation.

Factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. TSA evaluates each incident on a case-by-case basis.

Through the end of August, TSA has discovered more than 2,800 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage this year. This is the third firearm discovery at the SLO airport in 2019.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA mobile app, myTSA, or visit the webpage. Travelers can also Tweet or Message “AskTSA” if they have a travel question.

Loading...