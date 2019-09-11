Front Page  »  

Man finds loaded gun on roadside in Atascadero

September 11, 2019

While taking  an early morning walk on Wednesday, an Atascadero man found a revolver loaded with five bullets on the side of the road.

The man found the gun on the 8500 block of Graves Creek Road, and picked it up. He then dropped the loaded .22 caliber handgun off at the Atascadero Police Department.

Officers are looking for the owner of the firearm described as an older handgun in poor condition, Lt. Jason Carr said.


rjakelian

Here go the Cantrell jokes…


09/11/2019 5:45 pm
jebussaves

Was chicken grease or salsa found on the grip?


09/11/2019 5:04 pm
charger805

Bwahahahaha…


09/11/2019 5:23 pm
Cmonnow

The obvious here is screaming…..just screeeaming.


09/11/2019 4:40 pm
Hazmateer

Deanna Cantrell: person of interest.


09/11/2019 3:54 pm
