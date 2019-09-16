Man killed in fall from SLO parking structure

An Atascadero man died after he fell from a parking structure in downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday night. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 10 p.m., callers reported an intoxicated man inside the Marsh Street parking garage, police said. While officers were looking for him, a caller reported a man had fallen from the structure.

Officers found an Atascadero man in his early 20s on the sidewalk. First responders transported the man to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Officials are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

Investigators have not yet determined if the fall was accidental. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

