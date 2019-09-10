Man sentenced in SLO hit-man-for-hire case

September 10, 2019

San Luis Obispo County Judge Jesse Marino sentenced a 33-year-old man to three years in prison on Tuesday for trying to hire a hit man to kill his stepmother. [Cal Coast Times]

Last month, a jury found Beau Brigham of Riverside guilty of solicitation of murder. Brigham used the dark web to hire a hit on his stepmother, which cost about $9,000, but he only paid about $3.50 to the hitman website.

The case came to light after a hacker shared information about the order to media. 48 Hours then did a show featuring Brigham which alerted prosecutors to Brigham’s kill order on the dark web.

Brigham’s father died in 2011. In 2015, Brigham and his brother sued their stepmother for taking part of their inheritance and won a large judgement against her.

During the sentencing hearing, Brigham’s stepmother said he wanted her dead to “get every last dime.”

In a statement, Brigham said he was sorry for the “huge mess.”

Even so, Judge Marino noted Brigham’s lack of remorse before sentencing him to three years in prison. With time served, Bringham will be released from prison in about four months.

Brigham’s attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, said he plans to appeal the conviction.

Loading...