Man seriously injured in random attack in Santa Maria
September 9, 2019
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Maria police are searching for two men suspected in an violent, unprovoked stabbing Sunday night. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 9 p.m., a man was standing near a food truck in the 800 block of N. Broadway when, for no apparent reason, he was attacked by two suspects. One of the suspects stabbed the victim several times throughout his upper body.
The victim suffered serious injuries. A helicopter airlifted the victim to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, where he is listed in stable condition.
The two suspects then ran away from the scene. Police describe the suspects as Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the stabbing to call the police department at (805) 928-3781.
