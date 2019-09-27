Front Page  »  

Officer Josh Walsh shoots dog at SLO apartment

September 26, 2019

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo woman was surprised, but not worried, to see several officers approaching her Santa Rosa Street apartment; she had broken no laws. Within minutes, an officer following up on a tip of a possible burglary, shot and critically wounded her dog. [Cal Coast Times]

Thursday had started out rough; Riley Manford had broken her bedroom window while trying to force it open. Shortly after she cleaned up the mess, her 7-year-old dog Bubbers began barking at two officers who were walking towards her front door.

One of the officers explained they were following up on a tip that someone was trying to break into her apartment through a window.

“I told them it was me. I live here, my window is broken,” Manford said.

While the first officer appeared calm, the second officer, Josh Walsh, had drawn his gun, appeared agitated, and was cursing, Manford said.

“He said, ‘Take control of your fucking dog!’ ” Manford said. “I told him he was a friendly dog and asked him to put his gun down so I could get Bubbers. He shot at him three times, hit him twice.”

Following the shooting, the dog was transported in critical condition to a veterinary clinic where he underwent emergency surgery.

Officers are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Uncle Jack

Dogs run up to people 1000’s of times ‘aggressively’ but stop 5-10 feet away and bark. The end result is mostly inconsequential. To a *cop* with his gun (*of the drama seeking, power hungry type like Officer Josh Walsh*) this means get your gun and shoot THREE times at it. Disgraceful.


Officer Walsh is known for showing up to the scene cussing at people. He looks to escalate something into an altercation unless you 100% respect and show him you admire his authority. He is not like most other Officers at SLO PD. They are good. This one is bad.


Please demand answers and if you wish to ask the officer directly about his official duties you can email him directly.


Officer Josh Walsh (the Dog shooter): jwalsh@slocity.org


SLO PD Phone: 805-781-7317


09/27/2019 1:15 am
Gordo

If only Officer Walsh had left his gun in the john Bubbers would be home getting his belly scratched right now.


09/26/2019 9:10 pm
Julie

Not just any john, the los banos de El Pollo Loco.


09/26/2019 9:16 pm
fish

This should never have happened –


09/26/2019 9:09 pm
integritymd

Need more details or both sides of story, but seems a bit of a major fuck up of an over zealous cop… After this incident that cop may need to keep his gun drawn, because he has one coming back at him after this, if it is as it seems…. But maybe there is more to the story that justifies shooting the dog/suspected burglar a couple times…


09/26/2019 9:05 pm
ajdury

Still no report if the dog was a POC (pooch of color).


09/26/2019 8:48 pm
Scarlet

Walsh is a menace. If I recall correctly, he’s been involved in a number of questionable incidents. Treats a dog this way, imagine how he treats humans.


09/26/2019 8:38 pm
