Pit bull attacks and kills dog in Grover Beach

September 12, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities are searching for a dog, suspected to be a pit bull, that attacked and killed another dog in Grover Beach Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a resident was walking their dog near Hero Park when what appeared to be a pit bull with a red collar attacked the smaller dog, police said. The injured dog was transported to a local pet emergency room, where it succumbed to its injuries.



Grover Beach police and SLO County Animal Services officers responded to the scene following the attack. The presumed pit bull had fled the area before officers arrived.

Grover Beach police are asking the public for help in locating the dog. Any residents who live in the area of South 16th Street and La Selva Avenue and have seen or know of the suspected pit bull with a red collar are asked to contact the police department at (805) 781-4400.

In line with San Luis Obispo County protocol, animal services staffers are leading the investigation into the deadly dog attack.

